Dearborn schools unveil green schoolyard playgrounds as part of $3 million eco-friendly project

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two new playgrounds at Salina Intermediate and Elementary schools in Dearborn are now open, marking the latest additions to a $3 million green schoolyards project funded through donations and grants.

The schools, which are more than 100 years old, sit less than 800 feet from a steel factory near the Dearborn Works and the Ford Rouge Complex. School and city leaders say the natural landscaping and green infrastructure are intentional design choices meant to offset the impact of the surrounding industrial area.

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Dearborn schools cut ribbon on $3 million green schoolyard project

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the location made the project especially meaningful.

"If you look at Salina Elementary and Intermediate School, it's less than 800 ft away from a steel factory, and so this is a prime example of how, how you want to utilize green infrastructure to help improve the air quality so our children can learn and our teachers can do what they do best," Hammoud said.

Dearborn Schools Superintendent Mike Esseily echoed that sentiment.

"Obviously the concern of the environment is global. Right here, specifically though in this part of the south end of Dearborn, it's critically important," Esseily said.

The playgrounds are also designed to serve as outdoor classrooms. Salina Elementary Principal Sue Stanley said getting students outside is a priority.

"It's really important to me to get kids outside playing and we do a lot of learning outside as well. And then the challenges of the industry next to us was also another thing," Stanley said.

Salina Intermediate School Principal Eman Ali, herself a Salina alumna, called the transformation a milestone.

"I'm -- a proud Salina alumni, proud Salina Wildcat, and seeing what has been transformed in this playscape is truly truly a dream come true," Ali said.

Students say the change is noticeable. Seventh grader Aqueel Ahmed remembered what the space looked like before.

"This was just an old basketball court with busted rims. It was nothing really over here, nothing that people used to use," Ahmed said.

Fellow seventh grader Jana Shiaab said the new equipment has already made a difference in how students spend their time.

"Because we had old equipment that was broken and not stabled, and some kids felt unsafe on them, so this new transformation helped kids go outside more and get off their electronics," Shiaab said.

Seventh grader Nawar Ali added that the environmental design has not gone unnoticed by students.

"And it's way more eco-friendly. Lots of the kids love the place," Ali said.

For fourth grader Ameer Mohamed, the answer to what he likes best was simple: the swings.

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