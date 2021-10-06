Dearborn's Miller Bar up for sale as owners prepare to retire

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn's iconic Miller Bar is up for sale.

The legendary eatery, loved by many as "a hole in the wall" is known for having some of the best hamburgers in metro Detroit. However, the owners are planning to retire soon and are looking for "the next owner with vision to take over and continue the momentum of the bar," according to the listing on LoopNet.

The listing says the property has an intimate bar and banquet room, as well as a "compact but fully equipped preparation area" and two dining rooms. The sale does include a full liquor license.

The new owner will also get the apartments on the upper level and the salon next door, both of which produce rental income.