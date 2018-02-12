Death of 7-month-old Highland Park baby investigated as homicide

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park as a homicide.

The baby was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. Sunday night at Henry Ford Hospital. The family lives on West McNichols.

Police tell WXYZ that doctors believe the death may have been a homicide.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the baby's death.

Stay tuned for more details as this developing story unfolds.