Death of 7-month-old Highland Park baby investigated as homicide

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park as a homicide.
The baby was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. Sunday night at Henry Ford Hospital. The family lives on West McNichols.
Police tell WXYZ that doctors believe the death may have been a homicide.
Nobody has been arrested in connection with the baby's death.
Stay tuned for more details as this developing story unfolds.
