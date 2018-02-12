Death of 7-month-old Highland Park baby investigated as homicide

8:16 AM, Feb 12, 2018
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park as a homicide. 

The baby was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. Sunday night at Henry Ford Hospital. The family lives on West McNichols. 

Police tell WXYZ that doctors believe the death may have been a homicide. 

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the baby's death. 

