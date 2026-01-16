Death of Detroit firefighter at home after shift considered 'in line of duty'

(WXYZ) — The death of a Detroit firefighter after an overnight shift earlier this month is being considered a line-of-duty death.

Patrick Trout, 47, was an 11-year member of the Detroit Fire Department. He had worked an overnight shift and went home where he passed away on Jan. 5.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms reportedly said at the funeral that his death was considered a "Line of Duty Death" because he had a fire during his shift, where he was struck by falling debris.

He was a senior firefighter with Squad 4, and also served with the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves. Trout leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and son, Jackson.

The Yard Foundation is raising money for Trout's family. You can donate to the campaign here.