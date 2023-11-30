Decked Out Detroit Shopping Weekends offering store discounts throughout December

Bedrock is hosting its annual holiday shopping extravaganza at stores throughout Downtown Detroit leading up to the holiday season.

Each weekend in December, Bedrock is partnering with local businesses to offer more sales, deals, promotions and more. It starts Thursday, Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 24.

Here are the weekends and shops participating in Decked Out Shopping Days.

Nov. 30 - Dec. 3



Avalon Cafe & Bakery – First 23 customers to stop by each day, Thursday through Sunday, will receive a $50 gift card

Hot Sam's Detroit – Free gift-wrapping, free food and a DJ on Saturday, Dec. 2

Shinola – All customers at Shinola's downtown store will be entered to win a $250 gift card

The Skip

Woodhouse Day Spa – Grand reopening celebration with a sample of signature products and services on Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 7 - 10



6 Salon – 20% off retail products and tools

7Greens – Customers who purchase a salad will receive a reusable salad bowl

Iggy's Eggies – Purchase a sandwich and get a free side or merchandise item

Rebel Nell – In-store shoppers will receive one free gift with a purchase of $75 or more

Standard Barber Co. – Limited-edition products and giveaways all weekend. Free cookies and haircuts for kids on Dec. 10

Dec. 14 - 17



Bonobos – 25% off in-store purchases

Good Neighbor – 20% off all in-store purchases

Greyson Clothiers – Free hat with purchase of $250 or more

Madcap Coffee Company – Free Bon Bon Bon with every drink purchase

Red Rose Florist – 10% off all in-store purchases Thursday and Friday

Dec. 21 - 24

