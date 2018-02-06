Defense claims man doesn't remember shooting Detroit Police officer Glenn Doss Jr.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. was in court in downtown Detroit on Thursday morning.

DeCharlos Brooks, 43, appeared in court and is facing several charges. Doss' family was at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Police say Brooks shot Doss Jr. in the head after DPD officers were dispatched to his house on McDougal for a 911 call.

According to Brooks' attorney, James Anderson, Brooks doesn't remember what happened.

"He had no recollection of the events therefore I am unable to proceed," Anderson said.

Doss' father, Glenn Doss, who is also a Detroit police officer, says he and his family have been taking the situation hour-by-hour.

"I definitely don't want anyone else's child to be in the situation or any other human being," Glenn Doss Sr. said. "I want them to remember that he believed in serving the community he believes in family and he believed in love."

Brooks will undergo a competency exam and is expected to be back in court in April.