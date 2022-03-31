Watch
Defense rests in trial of 4 men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 15:10:25-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The defense has rested and evidence is over in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Only one man decided to testify in his own defense Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Daniel Harris repeatedly said “absolutely not” when asked by his lawyer if he agreed to abduct Whitmer.

Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are accused of planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her tough COVID-19 restrictions and their disgust with government.

Defense attorneys say the group was engaged in a lot of wild talk but no conspiracy.

