Delivery truck hits law office in Royal Oak, no injuries reported

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ouch!
A law office on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak had to shut down for a while Monday after a delivery truck hit the overhang in the front.
The shutdown is precautionary until they can decide if the building is safe.
No one was injured, officials say. The height of the truck was just too much for the overhang.
