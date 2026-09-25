Delta adding nonstop flights between Detroit and Athens, Greece in summer 2027

Delta Air Lines is adding a new international flight from Detroit Metro Airport next summer, bringing nonstop service to Greece.

According to Delta, a nonstop flight between Detroit and Athens will begin June 8, 2027. It will fly three times weekly through Oct. 28.

“For the first time at DTW, travelers in Southeast Michigan will have nonstop access to Athens, one of the world’s most iconic destinations,” Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. said in a statement “We appreciate Delta Air Lines’ continued investment in Detroit and are excited about the new opportunities this service will create for tourism, business and cultural connections.”

According to Delta, the flight is Delta's 12th unique long-haul destination from Detroit during the peak summer season, and its seventh destination in continental Europe. A couple of years ago, Delta added nonstop service between Detroit and Dublin, Ireland.

Delta also said that it will open a new convenient path to Greece for customers across the country because there are more than 40 U.S. connections through DTW.

The flight will operate on an Airbus A330-200 with Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main experiences.