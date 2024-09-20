Delta adding route from Detroit to Dublin starting in May 2025 with 4 flights a week

Delta announced this week that is is expanding its service from Detroit to Europe next summer, including a new flight to Dublin, Ireland.

According to Delta, a flight will go from DTW to Dublin four times a week starting in May 2025.

Delta also said it is expanding its service from DTW to Munich, Germany, with daily flights to the heart of Bavaria in the summer of 2025.

“We’re always looking to take Detroit to the world and Delta's 2025 summer schedule will provide our passengers with even more opportunities for international travel. More than one million people with Irish heritage call Michigan home and we expect this first-ever DTW to Dublin route will be in high-demand," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said.