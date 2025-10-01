Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Delta expands service from Detroit to Dublin with daily flights starting in May 2026

Delta Airlines plane
Ted S. Warren/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Delta Airlines plane is shown Monday, June 7, 2010, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Delta Airlines plane
Posted

Delta is expanding its nonstop service between Detroit and Dublin, Ireland, next year, the airline confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

This year, Delta began offering nonstop service between DTW and DUB four times a week between May and October.

In 2026, Delta will increase the route to daily service between May 7, 2026, and Oct. 7, 2026.

Currently, flights from Detroit to Dublin take off at 9:55 p.m. and land around 10 a.m. the next day. The flight from Dublin to Detroit takes off around 10 a.m. and lands around 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Delta said the flight will operate on Delta's Airbus A330-200 which is equipped with Delta One, Delta Premium, Delta Comfort and Delta Main seats.

