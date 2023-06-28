Delta flight from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale diverted to Atlanta following incident involving passenger

(WXYZ) — The FAA is investigating an incident that led to a Delta Airlines flight being diverted to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1378 was flying from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport when it was forced to divert due to a disturbance involving a passenger. The exact nature of the disturbance isn't being released.

Delta released the following statement, saying the incident involved a passenger and one of their flight attendants:

Delta does not tolerate threats and abuse of any kind towards our people. At Delta, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority. We are in contact with our flight attendant to provide support and are cooperating with authorities in their investigation. Delta has long been a leading advocate on behalf of our people and our customers to ensure the aggressive and timely prosecution of unruly passengers.

The flight was allowed to continue on to Fort Lauderdale following several hours on the ground in Atlanta.