Delta increases checked baggage fees amid ongoing war in Iran

(WXYZ) — Delta Air Lines is the latest airline company to raise its baggage fees amid the ongoing war in Iran.

According to Delta, the fees for first and second checked bags will now be $45 on domestic and some short-haul international flights. That's up from $35.

The biggest increase comes on the third checked bag, which is going up from $150 to $200, according to the airline.

The new increase will take effect for tickets that were purchased on or after April 8.

"These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics," the airline said in a statement.

United has also increased its baggage fees to $45 for the first checked bag and $55 for the second. JetBlue is another airline that has raised its checked bag fees.