Delta issues travel waiver for Michigan flights on Friday due to impending snow

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 25°
LO: 16°
(WXYZ) - With impending snowfall coming late Thursday into Friday, Delta Airlines has issued a travel waiver for flights to and from Michigan on Friday, Feb. 9.
According to Delta, there are several affected airports, but in Michigan its flights to and from Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Saginaw.
Tickets must be reissued on or before Feb. 12 and rebooked travel must begin no later than Feb. 12.
According to Delta, "when rescheduled travel occurs beyond February 12, 2018, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply."
For more information, click here.
We've issued a travel waiver for February 9th due to the forecasted weather in the Great Lakes region. Please see details here: https://t.co/UFET4CK7Yc. If you need to change travel plans, you can do so at https://t.co/lVlOjYwO0A.— Delta (@Delta) February 7, 2018
We've issued a travel waiver for February 9th due to the forecasted weather in the Great Lakes region. Please see details here: https://t.co/UFET4CK7Yc. If you need to change travel plans, you can do so at https://t.co/lVlOjYwO0A.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.