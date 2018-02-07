Delta issues travel waiver for Michigan flights on Friday due to impending snow

(WXYZ) - With impending snowfall coming late Thursday into Friday, Delta Airlines has issued a travel waiver for flights to and from Michigan on Friday, Feb. 9.

According to Delta, there are several affected airports, but in Michigan its flights to and from Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Saginaw.

Tickets must be reissued on or before Feb. 12 and rebooked travel must begin no later than Feb. 12.

According to Delta, "when rescheduled travel occurs beyond February 12, 2018, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply."

For more information, click here.