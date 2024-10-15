Delta unveils new cabin upgrades coming to airplanes over the next few years

Delta Air Lines is planning to upgrade the cabin interior on its fleet of planes over the coming years, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to Delta, the new cabin interior will debut this fall ahead of its 100th anniversary.

The air line said it will include fresh seating materials, enhanced lighting, a new color scheme and much more.

See inside a plane with the new cabin interior in the videos below

Delta announces new seats as part of cabin upgrade

Delta plans to unveil new cabins in the coming years



“Delta has a 100-year history of creating a customer experience that feels welcoming and thoughtful with intentional design elements woven into every aspect of a customer’s travel,” said Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Customer Experience Design. “As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations.”

When it comes to seating, Delta said Main Cabin and Delta Comfort+ seats will have new leather, updated colors, and on a wide-body aircraft, memory foam cushions to enhance comfort. Delta Premium Select and First Class will have a new seat cover over memory foam cushions, and Delta One customers will have new fabric seats that better regulate temperature and a head rest from new leather.

According to Delta, the new lighting was designed to create a "cohesive and calming onboard environment," with mood lighting for each phase of the flight.

The airline said the new cabin design will debut on a narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft that will fly domestic and short-haul international flights later this fall. Then, it will debut on a widebody Airbus A350 on long-haul international routes early next year.

"Additional aircraft will receive the new cabin design as Delta’s schedule and operation allows over the next few years," Delta said.