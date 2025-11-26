Demolition to begin soon for new Detroit City FC stadium after council approval

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Council approved the plans Tuesday for the new Detroit City FC stadium in Corktown.

The 15,000-seat stadium, called AlumniFi Field, will sit on the former Southwest Detroit Hospital near I-96 and Michigan Ave. in Corktown/Southwest Detroit.

According to DCFC, demolition will begin soon on the hospital, with hope for the new stadium to open in time for the 2027 USL Championship season.

Last month, the organization reached a $2 million community benefits agreement with residents in the area. The stadium is expected to generate $25 million in annual economic impact for the area.

On top of the stadium, the development will include a 421-space parking deck and a 76-unit apartment building with affordable housing.

The incentives approved by city council and a state board will mostly come from a $74.2 million brownfield tax capture over the next 30 years to help underwrite the demoltiion, site clean-up, parking deck construction and apartment construction.

Under the 12-year community agreement, DCFC will provide a variety of benefits, including $1.2 million over 12 years to organizations that specialize in safe, habital homes, cultural programming and more; establish a $17 per hour minimum wage for all stadium employes; provide 76 affordable housing units and much more.

“The unanimous City Council approval is a major milestone as we move ahead to build a professional venue to serve our club and community,” said CEO Sean Mann of Detroit City FC. “As longtime residents of the city and impact area, the leaders and founders of the Club view this project not only as an opportunity to grow our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love. The Community Benefits Ordinance process allowed us to connect with our supporters, city residents and community leaders to ensure that we address the needs of the surrounding neighbors.

Parking and traffic congestion are among residents' concerns. The agreement requires 2,500 parking spaces around the stadium, which will seat 15,000 fans.

