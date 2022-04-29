Mobile dental van aims to help close transportation gap for Detroit residents

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Ford Motor Company Fund, Kare Mobile, My Community Dental Centers and Delta Dental of Michigan are joining forces to provide a mobile dental clinic for the people of Detroit.

The organizations hope the mobile van solves the issue of transportation access for Detroit residents.

The campaign will provide two fully outfitted Ford Transit van to two minority dental professionals looking to make a difference in the community.

Dr. Deborah Brown was presented with the first of the two vans Friday and will begin serving patients this spring.

The second van will be presented to registered dental hygienist and business owner Deanna Alexander later in the year.

“The creative collaboration and approach to care will bring desperately needed services to these deserving communities. This bold and long-overdue investment is poised to give us a unique opportunity to close a glaring gap and improve dental care for our Detroit community,” Dr. Brown said.

The van is equipped with a digital X-ray machine, intraoral cameras and teledentistry capabilities allowing for comprehensive care and patient education regardless of a patient’s insurance status.

At full capacity, the mobile unit can care for an average of eight patients a day.