Deputies' bodycam videos show Michigan-Ohio State postgame fight

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released three different bodycam videos from the postgame fight between Michigan and Ohio State last month.

The videos show three perspectives, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. You can see them all below. (Caution: There is explicit language in the videos)



Video 1: "Captures a supervisor responding to the scene and assisting an injured Ohio State University officer who was on the ground."

Watch the first video below

First bodycam video from deputy shows Ohio State-Michigan postgame fight

Video 2: "Shows a deputy intervening to stop players from both teams attempting to fight. Several civilians were caught between the players. The footage also shows the deputy on the ground for approximately 20 seconds with players on top of him, before being assisted by another officer."

Watch the second video below

bodycam video from deputy shows Ohio State-Michigan postgame fight

Video 3: "Depicts a deputy attempting to reach another deputy and police officer who were on the ground. In the video, the deputy warns the crowd to move back or risk being maced. The deputy then deploys mace over the heads of several participants as a crowd control measure."

Watch the third video below

Third bodycam video from deputy shows Ohio State-Michigan postgame fight

Police used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves. One officer suffered a head injury when he was “knocked down and trampled while trying to separate players fighting,” a police union official said. The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

“We respect the Big Ten Conference’s decision in this matter,” Ohio State said in a statement. “What happened post-game yesterday was unfortunate. Good sportsmanship is always important in everything we do at Ohio State. Moving forward, we will continue to examine and address our post-game protocols to ensure our student-athletes, coaches, visiting teams and staff safely exit the field.”

Ohio State police said in a statement that “multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray.” Michigan players could be seen rubbing their eyes after exposure to the chemical irritant.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said after the game both teams could have handled the situation differently.

“So much emotions on both sides,” he said. “Rivalry games get heated, especially this one. It’s the biggest one in the country, so we got to handle that better.”

A Michigan athletic department spokesman said Sunday night the football program would have no comment beyond the team’s remarks Saturday.

