Deputies in standoff with armed man barricaded inside Mt. Clemens home

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities in Macomb County are in a standoff Monday afternoon with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened in Mt. Clemens on Clinton Street near Gratiot Avenue.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the incident started with an argument about a dog. They say the suspect fired shots, went inside then came back outside and fired more bullets.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The sheriff’s office has been at the scene with a SWAT team for several hours. They’re working to negotiate with the man.

"Our SWAT team is in place. We have a good perimeter. We're here to talk to him and resolve it peacefully," Wickersham said.

Authorities have been warning neighbors to stay inside. Multiple roads have been shut down and people are being advised to avoid the area.

7 Action News will provide more information as we learn more.