Deputies issue 100+ tickets in Pontiac as part of 'Operation No Walking Zone'

After a rash of crashes in Pontiac that killed or seriously injured pedestrians, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office has stepped up patrols for people crossing streets.

According to the sheriff's office, "Operation No Walking Zone" began on Sept. 5 at multiple locations.

During the two-week enforcement, the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction unit – which is normally dispatched to handle serious or fatal traffic crashes – did not have any calls in Pontiac.

"The goal of the enhanced enforcement was to educate pedestrians on the dangers of crossing a street in an unsafe area and to encourage them to use crosswalks when crossing streets and roadways," the sheriff's office said.

During the two-week period, traffic patrols:



Issued 78 warning citations to people crossing streets in designated no-crossing zones

Issued 116 citations for various vehicular violations, including speeding, texting while driving, and other traffic-related offenses

Deputies increased patrols at four different areas:



Huron and Saginaw

Baldwin and Montcalm

Walton and Perry

Auburn and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

There have been seven hit-and-run crashes so far in 2025 with serious injuries or fatalities.