Man found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township on Monday was shot & killed, deputies say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The death of an Inkster man whose body was found near a lake in Commerce Township has been ruled a homicide by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were notified around 9 a.m. on Monday morning (Feb. 16) that the man's body was found near the lake on Wixom Road. A person visiting the park discovered the body, deputies said.

The man, who investigators said had been shot, was identified as 19-year-old Andre Sontay Avant. After an autopsy, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Avant's death a homicide

“This was a brutal and senseless homicide that has left a family and community searching for answers,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We are committed to pursuing justice for this individual and holding every person involved fully accountable. We need the public’s help — if you saw anything suspicious in the area or have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward. There is a reward being offered, and your information could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting, or anyone that saw Avant on Sunday or early Monday morning, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. The organization is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.