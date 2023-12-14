Watch Now
Deputies shoot, kill suspect following Pontiac pursuit

Oakland County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 14, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit in Pontiac on December 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect around 9 p.m. because they believed he was involved in a shooting incident at the Carriage Circle Apartment Complex last weekend. Once deputies approached the vehicle and started asking questions, the driver reportedly took off at a high rate of speed.

During the pursuit, deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the sedan near Westway and Benson to stop the vehicle, but when the suspect came out, officials say he “turned abruptly towards the deputies with a two-handed posture.” That’s when deputies reportedly fired at the suspect, striking him.

Deputies rendered aid at the scene, but the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

