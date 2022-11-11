Deputy accidentally shoots own hand during training at Kent Co. Sheriff's Office

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A part-time deputy was shot in the hand following an accidental discharge at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

Deputies say the 71-year-old man inadvertently shot himself at around 9:30 a.m. during a firearms training session at their indoor shooting range.

We’re told his injuries are considered minor. He has since been taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.

The department plans to review the incident in the future.