Watch Now
News

Actions

Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting

Scot Peterson
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Peterson is accused of failing to confront the shooter who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school five years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Scot Peterson
Scot Peterson
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:38:43-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre.

Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday's verdict was read.

The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago.

Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began.

Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn't know where the shots were coming from.

It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV