Deputy shot in Hillsdale County, authorities searching for suspect

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect after a deputy was shot in Hillsdale County on Thursday.

The shooting happened in Jefferson Township in the area of Beecher Road and Lamb Road.

What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time. Michigan State Police said the deputy was taken to the hospital.

A suspect is not in custody yet. Several law enforcement agencies are searching the area for the suspect.

Police have identified the suspect as Eric Michael Fiddler, described as a white male, 5'10, 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Do not approach.

People are being asked to avoid the area as authorities investigate the scene.

