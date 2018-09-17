Deputy U.S. Marshal loses wife, home in tragic fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WXYZ) – A Deputy U.S. Marshal from Indianapolis who frequently assists on cases in metro Detroit is mourning the loss of his wife after a house fire Thursday.

Deputy John Pappas was on assignment with the Marshals Service when he received word his house had caught fire. He was able to rush to the hospital and be with his wife Chastity for her final hour before she passed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Pappas family during this difficult time.

“If you were lucky enough to know Chastity "Chas", then without a doubt you experienced the joy she could bring into your life. The pleasure of her company alone would improve your outlook, charging a room with boundless positive energy,” the page reads. “She was very soft-spoken but had the ability to impact everyone she came across through her generosity and warm demeanor.”

“It is unknown at this time the amount of support that John will need, however, any assistance of any kind is greatly appreciated at this difficult time. Please keep Chas and John in your prayers.”