Dequindre construction starts Monday morning

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A big construction project scheduled to start on Monday morning. Dequindre between Long Lake Road and Burningbush Drive will be expanded from two lanes to five.

In that area, Dequindre Rd. borders Oakland and Macomb Counties, along with the cities of Troy and Sterling Heights.

The Road Commission for Oakland County is taking the lead on the project and the other communities are also chipping in for funding, but the majority of the $16.5 million project will be paid for with federal dollars.

"We would have loved to have been able to do this, 10-20 years ago, the development certainly has been there enough to have justified it, but the funding simply wasn't available until now,” said Craig Bryson,a spokesperson for the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The project is needed due to the large volumes of traffic in the area.

"This has been something we've wanted to do for a long time, it's been a priority, glad that it's finally here and we appreciate the patience of everyone as we do this project but it will be a great benefit once it's done,” said Bryson.

There will be lane shifts and lane closures during the construction, but there will always be at least one lane open in each direction.

It’s expected to be finished by Fall of 2018.