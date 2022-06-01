Derek Miller, former aide of Eric Smith, pleads guilty in corruption case

(WXYZ) — A former chief assistant Macomb County Prosecutor has pleaded guilty in the latest chapter in the corruption case involving former Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Derek Miller cops to a misdemeanor this morning in a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation and testimony against his former boss.

Miller had been charged with two felonies and faced up to 5 years in prison. He now could do 90 days in jail, or no time if he fully cooperates which would be up to Judge Nanci Grand presiding over the case from Oakland County.

Miller changed bank numbers on accounts that held drug and alcohol forfeiture funds in four off-book bank accounts.

Former Prosecutor Eric Smith is facing 10 felony charges in the case including embezzlement and running a criminal enterprise for allegedly misusing $600,000 over several years.

Two others charged in this case took plea deals months ago including former chief assistant Ben Liston.

Smith is in plea negotiations and the clock is ticking. He's to report to federal prison on June 30 to serve 21 months, after pleading guilty in a related federal case of obstruction of justice.

