DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.

The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing late Friday that Andrew Warren removed last month as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues.

A hearing is set Sept. 10 on Warren's lawsuit.