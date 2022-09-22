Detectives seek suspects after vandalism at Southfield pregnancy center

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Southfield are investigating after a pregnancy resource center was vandalized last week, adding that they believe the incident could be connected to a national abortion rights extremist group.

The incident happened Sept. 16 at Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center on Southfield Road near W. 10 Mile Road.

Investigators say multiple windows were broken out and the property was spray painted in pink with the words, “If abortion isn’t safe neither are you, Jane.”

Southfield Police Department Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center in Southfield was vandalized on Sept. 16, 2022, police say.

Video surveillance captured the incident. The suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and masks and have not been identified yet.

Southfield Police Department Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center in Southfield was vandalized on Sept. 16, 2022, police say.

Detectives believe the suspects could be associated with the national abortion rights group Jane’s Revenge. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has described Jane's Revenge as a violent extremist group.

Because of this, Southfield detectives have been in contact with the FBI.

Southfield Police Department Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center in Southfield was vandalized on Sept. 16, 2022, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 with reference case number 22-31599.