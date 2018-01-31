Detroit 2020: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan kicks off 'Grow Detroit's Young Talent' program

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the kickoff of enrollment for his "Grow Detroit's Young Talent" program Wednesday.

He made the announcement inside DTE's downtown headquarters. DTE is the largest provider of summer youth employment for the program.

Duggan told the audience the jobs youths sign up for aren't typical summer jobs, but real-life job training for the future.

"I want to see everyone pursue what's in their heart...we want to make those opportunities available - it isn't my place to say what those dreams should be - but we're asking 800 companies to give people opportunities," Duggan said.