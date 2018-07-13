Detroit a finalist to host NCAA Men's Final Four in either 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026

(WXYZ) - The city of Detroit could be the host of the NCAA Men's Final Four once again, as they are one of seven cities that are finalists to host the Final Four.

According to the Detroit Sports Commission, Detroit is a finalist to host the Final Four in either 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026.

The other cities who could potentially host the Final Four include San Antonio, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston.

The year-long process came together Tuesday with the city presentations to the NCAA in Boston.

If Detroit is selected, the Final Four games would take place at Ford Field, as the did in 2009 when North Carolina beat Michigan State. The other two teams involved in the Final Four were Villanova and UCONN.

According to the Detroit Sports Commission, they expect to know either Monday or Tuesday whether or not Detroit was selected to host the Final Four in one of the four years.