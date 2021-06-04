Detroit Achievement Academy students learn they're guaranteed admission to GVSU at 8th-grade ceremony

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit-area students attending their eighth-grade ceremony Thursday learned that they all are guaranteed admission to Grand Valley State University following high school graduation.

GVSU vice president B. Donta Truss surprised Detroit Achievement Academy students with the news during their promotion ceremony on Belle Isle.

“It is important to get our prospective learners in a pipeline on a college pathway as early as possible,” Truss said. “We will provide early information to learners to assist in navigating the college process with four years of preparation. This pathway program with DAA is pulling the veil back and telling students the information they need.”

The promise is made possible through GVSU's pipeline program. The students must graduate from a Wayne County high school with at least a 2.8 GPA and register for a GVSU Passport to attend college preparedness workshops.

More on the Grand Valley Pledge here.