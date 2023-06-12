Detroit adding 11 private ambulances to bump fire department's fleet to 40

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced on Monday that 11 private ambulances are being temporarily added to help support the Detroit Fire Department’s fleet as they dual train employees in both fire and EMS services.

The move aims to bump up Detroit’s service level during that time to 40 ambulances on the street on a daily basis, which the city notes is the “largest number in Detroit in decades.”

The city says the four-month $500,000 emergency contract is with Universal Macomb Ambulance Service and is aimed to cover some of the busiest months of the year for 911 calls.

“The men and women of Detroit EMS are the hardest working group in America”, Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said in a press release. “Currently, Detroit EMS rigs have a utilization rate of 65-70%, which is far above the national average of 40%. The additional 11 ambulances will ease the heavy workload for our own EMTs and Paramedics to provide better service for the residents of Detroit.”

Simms said at the end of the contract period, the need for extra support will be reevaluated.