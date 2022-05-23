Detroit adds first 4 electric buses to DDOT fleet

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Department of Transportation released four electric buses on Monday, part of the department's goal to increase green technology and safe transit.

A ceremony was held Monday morning in Detroit to release the Proterra electric buses. They are the first electric buses in DDOT's fleet.

According to DDOT, the buses produce fewer emissions, are quieter, more energy efficient and use fewer parts.

“DDOT is excited and proud to partner with Proterra to bring cleaner transit to Detroit,” DDOT’s Executive Director of Transit C. Mikel Oglesby said in a statement. “Detroiters deserve safe and sustainable transit, and we are happy to be at the forefront of this exciting technology.”

The charging station for the buses is at the Shoemaker Terminal on the city's east side, so they will be assigned to routes based off of that terminal.