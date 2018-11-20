Detroit among the best places to travel in 2019, website says

(WXYZ) - The Motor City is one of the best cities to travel to in 2019, according to Fodor's Travel. The website says they are a trusted resource for travel advice during every stage of a trip, hiring local writers.

Detroit is on the go-to list for 2019, with the website saying, "America's favorite comeback city is finally ready for its close-up."

In the article, Fodor's mentions the renovated Riverfront, several urban planning and building projects, and Michigan Central Station among the reasons for "why it's wonderful."

They also write that people should stay at one of the boutique hotels in the city while also mentioning a few other boutique hotels expected to open next year. They say to visit in the summer as the winters are "brutally cold."

"Detroit is still very much in transition, so don't be surprised to see boarded-up buildings next to new developments, but artists and designers are beautifying the city's streets," they write about an insider tip. "Be sure to check out their work at the Belt, a public alley lined with murals by street artists. And don't miss Diego Rivera's larger-than-life frescoes at the Detroit Institute of Arts."