Detroit and Dearborn still cleaning up more than a week after devastating flooding

(WXYZ) — The cities of Dearborn and Detroit will continue to undergo massive cleanup efforts Monday, more than a week after devastating floods.

Personal belongings damaged by floodwater have been sitting curbside for more than a week now, but what's left to be done and where do things stand?

In Detroit, Waste Management crews will continue the cleanup, pickup up the debris. That's despite other city services being closed to observe the holiday.

The city said the Water and Sewerage Department worked throughout the weekend and will do so today.

In all, 71 crews are out collecting flood-damaged items in impacted neighborhoods.

In Dearborn, the city posted a video of the massive amount of debris from people's flooded basements.

As of last night, the city said, "almost all of the flood-damaged material set at the curbs has been picked up in a first pass of the massive removal effort."

The city said the effort isn't over. Residents who want to report their flood-damaged material is on the curb should call the city's flood response call center at 313-586-3181. the call center will be staffed on Monday, July 5, despite city offices being closed for the holiday.

in Detroit, residents can call still the call center but for limited services from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m Monday. Customers can call 313-267-8000. water emergencies can be reported 24/7.