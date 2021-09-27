Detroit Animal Shelter overcapacity, in need of more adoptions to save lives

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Animal Shelter is in great need of finding dogs and cats their forever homes.

The shelter is currently overcapacity and looking to speed up adoptions in order to save animal lives.

Adoptions can take place daily at Detroit Animal Care from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 7401 Chrysler Drive in Detroit.

All adoption fees are being waived.

Dogs are neutered and come with a collar, leash, supply of food, and goodie bag with treats. All dogs and cats are also microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, and have had their first set of initial vaccines.

“Our valued community partners and rescue groups are helping us save animals and reduce overcrowding at our shelter,” said Mark Kumpf, Director of Animal Care. “We couldn’t do it without them, and the many Detroiters who support us by opening their homes and hearts to these deserving animals. I am extending heartfelt thanks on behalf of our entire team, and I am urging all Detroiters to please come to check out our available pets. They are cuddle-approved.”

Over the weekend, 44 dogs and 12 cats were placed through adoption, 13 placed into foster homes, six were returned to their owners, and 23 were transferred to other rescues and shelters around metro Detroit but the shelter is still overcapacity.

To check out animals to adopt, go to DACC or visit: Adopt@Friendsofdacc.org.

Detroit Animal Care extends its gratitude to the following community partners who have helped place animals:

Bark Nation- 2 dogs Friends for Animal of Metro Detroit (Dearborn)- 7dogs

Michigan Humane- 8 dogs

Livingston County Animal Control- 4 dogs

NBS Animal Rescue- 2 dogs