Detroit-Ann Arbor express bus hours extended for Michigan vs. Michigan State football game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's rivalry week for the biggest college football game in Michigan, and a local bus service is making sure fans coming from Detroit can get to Ann Arbor and back with extended hours on the big day.

On Saturday, football fans going to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be able to start at Grand Circus Park in Detroit and hop on the Regional Transit Authority's D2A2 bus to get to the Big House and back around midnight.

Corri Wolfford, a spokesperson for the Regional Transit Authority, says the extended hours is all a part of D2A2’s plan to make game day transportation simpler.

“You don’t have to worry about sitting in traffic," Wolfford said. “You don’t have to worry about the hassles of parking.”

Wolfford says the late-night service is a great option for those planning to attend the game on Saturday.

“We call it 'the midnight run,'” Wolfford said. “And the last service leaving out of Ann Arbor headed back to the city of Detroit will leave Ann Arbor at 11:55 p.m.”

D2A2 is being extended three hours later than the regular service that departs Ann Arbor at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets to ride the bus to the highly anticipated college football game are $6 each way if you book in advance.

The bus will drop riders off at the Blake Center in downtown Ann Arbor and return to the pickup spot in Detroit.

Joseph Schell, said he is going to the game Saturday to cheer on the Michigan Wolverines and he thinks the D2A2 option is a good way to travel.

“Yes, it definitely would make the commute a lot easier,” Schell said. “I wouldn’t have to pay for gas and all that stuff and parking. Because parking, especially, it can really get expensive.”

Wolfford said that is the whole point of the D2A2’s special service on gameday.

“You don’t have to worry about the stress of getting to the game,” she said.

You also won't have to stress about getting back.

To find out more information on how to reserve a spot on D2A2’s bus for Saturday, visit their website.

