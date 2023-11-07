Detroit Area Agency on Aging launches holiday Meals on Wheels sign-up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) has announced seniors can now sign-up for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for this holiday season.

“DAAA is celebrating over 32 years of serving Holiday Meals on Wheels to older adults in our region, and thanks to dedicated volunteers and generous donors, we are continuing this tradition,” DAAA said.

To receive a holiday meal, seniors must meet the following requirements:



Age 55 and older in need of a hot holiday meal

Not currently receiving home delivered meals

Living in the DAAA service area (single family homes)

Available to receive a meal on the morning of Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 23rd) or Christmas Day (Monday, December 25th)

To sign-up for holiday meals, click here or call 313-446-4444 ext. 5227.