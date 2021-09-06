Detroit-area businesses hosting pop-ups to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims

(WXYZ) — Businesses in the metro Detroit area plan to host pop-ups to raise money for Hurricane Ida's victims in Wallace, Louisiana.

The pop-ups will begin on Sept. 7 and occur daily through Sept. 12. The effort is being led by Chef Ederique Goudia, along with Raphael Wright and Jermond Booze, her business partners in Taste of the Diaspora, which celebrates foods from the African diaspora.

“Wallace is a very small, tight knit community that doesn't get the resources and aid that bigger cities like New Orleans get,” Goudia said. “Raphael and Jermond first approached me with this idea after hearing about the devastation. This is my family and the town that raised me, so I want to do my part to take care of my people.”

All proceeds will go directly to hurricane relief.

If you can’t attend, but would like to contribute to the relief efforts, visit www.tastethediaspora.com and click the link at the top of the page.

Schedule of Pop-up Events

Tuesday September 7, 2021, 6 p.m.

Community Workout with Detroit Body Garage at the site of the future Neighborhood Grocery

Address: 500 Manistique St. Detroit Cost: $15/person

Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 6-9 p.m.

Gabriel Hall Pop-Up at Batch Brewing Co., with a performance by the Gabriel Brass Band and DJ Boog

Address: 1400 Porter St., Detroit Cost: $20 (proceeds will also benefit displaced musicians)

Thursday, September 9, 2021, 4-10 p.m.

Chef Matt Johnson is cooking a Creole menu at Batch Brewing Co.

Address: 1400 Porter St., Detroit

Friday, September 10, 6 p.m.

New Orleans Bounce cardio workout with Crystal Marie at Beats, Thymes, & Life Garden

Address: 434 W. Margaret St., Detroit Cost: $15/person

Saturday, September 11

Day party at Spot Lite Detroit with DJ Skeez, 3-10 p.m.

Address: 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Cost: $5 suggested donation at the door

AND

Pay-What-You-Can Pig Roast at Batch Brewing Co., Noon until sell out

Address: 1400 Porter St., Detroit

Sunday, September 12

Private Event hosted by Make Food Not Waste