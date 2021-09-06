Detroit-area businesses hosting pop-ups to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims

(WXYZ) — Businesses in the metro Detroit area plan to host pop-ups to raise money for Hurricane Ida's victims in Wallace, Louisiana.
The pop-ups will begin on Sept. 7 and occur daily through Sept. 12. The effort is being led by Chef Ederique Goudia, along with Raphael Wright and Jermond Booze, her business partners in Taste of the Diaspora, which celebrates foods from the African diaspora.
“Wallace is a very small, tight knit community that doesn't get the resources and aid that bigger cities like New Orleans get,” Goudia said. “Raphael and Jermond first approached me with this idea after hearing about the devastation. This is my family and the town that raised me, so I want to do my part to take care of my people.”
All proceeds will go directly to hurricane relief.
If you can’t attend, but would like to contribute to the relief efforts, visit www.tastethediaspora.com and click the link at the top of the page.
Schedule of Pop-up Events
Tuesday September 7, 2021, 6 p.m.
Community Workout with Detroit Body Garage at the site of the future Neighborhood Grocery
Address: 500 Manistique St. Detroit Cost: $15/person
Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 6-9 p.m.
Gabriel Hall Pop-Up at Batch Brewing Co., with a performance by the Gabriel Brass Band and DJ Boog
Address: 1400 Porter St., Detroit Cost: $20 (proceeds will also benefit displaced musicians)
Thursday, September 9, 2021, 4-10 p.m.
Chef Matt Johnson is cooking a Creole menu at Batch Brewing Co.
Address: 1400 Porter St., Detroit
Friday, September 10, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Bounce cardio workout with Crystal Marie at Beats, Thymes, & Life Garden
Address: 434 W. Margaret St., Detroit Cost: $15/person
Saturday, September 11
Day party at Spot Lite Detroit with DJ Skeez, 3-10 p.m.
Address: 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Cost: $5 suggested donation at the door
AND
Pay-What-You-Can Pig Roast at Batch Brewing Co., Noon until sell out
Address: 1400 Porter St., Detroit
Sunday, September 12
Private Event hosted by Make Food Not Waste