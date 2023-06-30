Detroit-area Planet Fitness locations offer free club access through July 2

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit-area Planet Fitness locations have announced free club access through July 2 due to the region's poor air quality.

“With clubs throughout the Metro Detroit area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said Bryan Rief, CEO of EPIC Fitness Group.

EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness own and operate over 50 metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations.

“Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits," Rief said.

Each Planet Fitness location features cardio and strength equipment, 30-Minute Circuit training areas and functional training. Amenities available at all locations include full-service locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs and HydroMassage beds.

Throughout metro Detroit, there are over 50 Planet Fitness gyms. There is no obligation to join to visit Detroit-area Planet Fitness locations this weekend.

For club locations and hours of operations, please visit www.planetfitness.com.

