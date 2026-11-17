PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Metro Detroit artist Tony Roko stopped by 7 News Detroit’s Noon newscast to talk with anchor Alicia Smith about “ROKO for Everyone,” a three-day art opening at his Plymouth studio, November 20–22.

During the interview segment, Roko worked on part of a painting and even asked Alicia to suggest some paint colors for it.

See the full interview in the video below

Detroit artist Tony Roko opens his Plymouth studio for a 3-day art event, 'ROKO for Everyone'

The critically acclaimed painter’s career has spanned three decades. He was discovered on the assembly line at Ford’s Wayne Assembly Plant. Ford and UAW management named him Ford’s Resident Artist, kicking off a beautification initiative there. He still contributes works to Ford with some being featuring in the iconic Michigan Central Train Station in Detroit.

Eventually, he left the factory to embarked on a solo career – creating works for homeowners, businesses, and stars such as Joe Leno and Lady Gaga.

The “ROKO for Everyone” event features original paintings, prints, and works in progress, with pieces starting at $100. Visitors can watch Roko paint and personalize select pieces throughout the weekend.

A portion of proceeds benefits Art Foundation and KIDSgala, a David C. McKnight foundation. Admission is free, with beer, wine, and cocktails available.

Details for the event below

Location: 198 West Liberty Street, Plymouth

Hours: Friday 4–8 PM | Saturday Noon–7 PM | Sunday Noon–5 PM

Sponsored by orsa credit union and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

For more information, visit artofroko.com.