Detroit assistant principal accused of sexually assaulting child at his home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An assistant principal at a Detroit school has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Jerome Younger, 54, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

It's alleged Younger sexually assaulted a child at his home on Wednesday. Prosecutors say the alleged victim is a former student who Younger had been mentoring for seven years.

Younger’s attorney denied the claim.

Younger, a Roseville resident, is the assistant principal of Edward ‘Duke’ Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art at Beckham Academy. It’s an academy for students in pre-K through eighth grade.

Detroit Public Schools Community District responded in a statement saying Younger has been placed on leave and is not permitted on school property at this time.

"It is our understanding that the minor is a current student and the alleged assault occurred off of school grounds at the employee’s home. We are unaware of any other alleged wrongdoing associated with this administrator but will ensure an investigation to ensure that this is the case,” part of the district’s statement said.

Younger's bond is set at $250,000. If released, he's ordered to have no contact with children.

Younger has a probable cause conference scheduled for Oct. 22 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 29.

