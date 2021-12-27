Watch
Detroit Association of Black Organization offering free COVID-19 rapid testing to Metro Detroiters

Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 11:24:52-05

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Association of Black Organizations is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing to any Metro Detroiter looking for a test.

The organization will hold its pop-up test site at The Sheffield Center at 12048 Grand River Detroit, MI 48204.

They will be offering tests on Monday, December 27, and Wednesday, December 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Although it’s cold and flu season, we want to encourage anyone who feels sick to get tested for COVID,” DABO Executive Director Rev. Horace Sheffield, III said. “The symptoms are similar and testing is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

