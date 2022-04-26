Detroit Auto Show 2022: A first look behind the scenes of the indoor-outdoor fall event

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit in September, and organizers have announced new details ahead of the indoor-outdoor event that they say will have active tracks, ride-and-drives, city-wide programming and "transformed branding."

The Detroit Auto Show will take place from Sept. 14-25, 2022, at Huntington Place and at other locations around Detroit, including Hart Plaza and the Detroit Riverfront. Free community outdoor activities and entertainment are expected to be available throughout downtown. The show is billed as a "next-generation" show, aiming to position the region as a mobility and technology incubator.

“This year’s auto show plays a vitally important role in promoting emerging technologies particularly in the EV space,” said Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts in a press release. “And, as the first auto show of the season and with the release of new models in the fall, we expect the show to be a pivotal player in consumers’ vehicle shopping and purchase decisions.”

Organizers say an expanded black-tie Charity Preview will also happen on September 16. The headline entertainment is expected to be announced soon. Organizers say people can expect a "citywide celebration" on preview night. Tickets for the event will be $400 each or $700 for a pair, going on sale July 11.

New branding for the show includes a logo with a green and blue color palette, speaking to clean energy and new technologies while putting a focus on Detroit.

“With the show’s exciting transformation, it was the ideal time to introduce fresh branding for what will be a Detroit auto show experience unlike any other before,” Alberts said in a release.

Here's a list of indoor and outdoor features of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show:

The main show floor at Huntington Place is reportedly sold out and will feature a mix of hands-on activations, traditional vehicle exhibits and a showcase of automotive innovation and technology.



Plans call for at least five active tracks inside Huntington Place with a number of dynamic activations envisioned outside in Hart Plaza.



Multiple brands are planning street course ride-and-drives along the new 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown circuit.



AutoMobili-D (AMD), presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, returns inside Huntington Place featuring 80+ technology companies, Tier 1 suppliers and start-ups as well as leading universities.



AMD will also be the backdrop for powerful content with panel discussions being scheduled with an emphasis on mobility and electrification trends and observations.

Tickets for the Detroit Auto Show go on sale to the public on July 11. To learn more, click here.