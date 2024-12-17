Detroit Auto Show announces brand lineup, 4 immersive tracks for January event

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show is gearing up for the main event in January.

Organizers on Tuesday announced that the show will feature a roster of 22 auto brands across segments and four immersive track experiences.

The lineup includes Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen as part of corporate-supported vehicle displays. Visitors will also be able to explore dealer-supported vehicle displays representing BMW, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS, Mazda and Mercedes-Benz.

Detroit Auto Show organizers said The Gallery will also return in 2025; the showcase of luxury and exotic vehicles will be announced at a later date.

The indoor tracks will give visitors the chance to do a ride along inside some of the industry’s hot vehicles.

The Ford Bronco Built Wild Track, Camp Jeep experiential activation, Powering Michigan EV Experience track, and the new Detroit Grand Prix-themed track will be open to attendees.

“Through this blended automaker and dealer participation, we’re able to give attendees a totally immersive experience in some of the most exciting products available on the market today -- whether that’s comparing a variety of propulsion systems on one of four tracks, to seeing hundreds of brand-defining vehicles, up-close-and-personal and all in one place,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann said in a press release.

Here’s a look at the Detroit Auto Show schedule:

● Media Day, Friday, Jan. 10

● Charity Preview, Friday, Jan. 10

● Industry Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 (Exclusive Industry Access 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

● Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16

● Future Leaders Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16

● Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix, Friday, Jan. 17

● Driven by Service Day, Saturday, Jan. 18

● Public Show, Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20

