Detroit Auto Show announces dates for January 2026

(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced the show's return to Downtown Detroit in 2026, taking place between Jan. 14-25.

This will be the second year of the show's return to January following a move to the fall after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, there were over 275,000 people who attended over the course of 11 days, officials announced earlier this year. They said it generated up to $370 million in economic impact.

The 2026 dates for the show are:



Media and Industry Days, Wednesday, Jan. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 15

Charity Preview, Friday, Jan. 16

Public Show, Saturday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Jan. 25

Officials say 2026 will include the return of major partners, including Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand prix.

“Having just concluded the show’s incredible return to its traditional time slot, we’re excited to announce next year’s dates and keep the momentum going,” said 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chair Todd Szott. “January is synonymous with cars in the Motor City, and we expect plenty of auto-centric experiences to, once again, be on tap for the 2026 show.”