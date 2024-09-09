Detroit Auto Show organizers launch campaign to celebrate difference-making Detroiters & their favorite rides

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show organizers are on a mission to show off difference-making Detroiters and their favorite vehicles ahead of the January show.

Their new campaign is called My Drive. My City. My Show. and will feature local legends, community leaders and more.

Stories and videos related to the campaign will reportedly roll out through January 2025.

The goal of the campaign, organizers say, is to celebrate the deep connection people have to their Motor City and its impact on the auto industry.

“Our love affair with the automobile is uniquely Detroit; no other place has this kind of connection,” said Detroit Auto Show Co-Executive Director Sam Klemet in a press release. “The Detroit Auto Show has been a source of this connectivity for more than 100 years, and this new campaign will not only intensify this relationship with cars, but also with the people and community that drive this passion.”

The public can also submit their stories and photos here. Everyone will also be asked to name their favorite charity or cause.

The Detroit Auto Show organizers say they plan to share community stories with their audience.

The Detroit Auto Show is scheduled to happen January 10 through January 20 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Check out the schedule below:

