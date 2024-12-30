Detroit Auto Show announce clothing drive to benefit DPSCD students

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new clothing drive set to benefit students across the Detroit Public Schools Community District is set to happen next month.

The Detroit Auto Show announced the inaugural Driven by Service Day, happening on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The drive itself kicks off a week earlier, as from Jan. 10-18, attendees of the auto show are invited to bring new warm clothing to help families in need.

The clothing items can be dropped off at the concourse area of Detroit's Huntington Place, where bins will ben located.

The Service Day on the 18th will include performances from students with five Detroit schools, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

More information about the drive can be foundat this link. If you're interested in donating, you can visit this link.

Tickets for the Charity Preview (Jan. 10) the Industry Days (Jan. 15-16) and the Public Show (Jan. 11-20) at Huntington Place are on sale at this link.

